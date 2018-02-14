PHOTOS: Team USA hockey falls in OT against Slovenia

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Jonathon Blum #24 of the United States and Anze Kuralt #92 of Slovenia collide during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 14, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — American men’s hockey team opened Olympic competition with a 3-2 loss Wednesday.

Team USA gave up two goals in the third period which allowed Slovenia to tie the game. The winning goal came in overtime.

Team USA falls to Slovenia

