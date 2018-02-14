PHOTOS: Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge

kierradotson Published:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Sascha Benecken and Toni Eggert of Germany celebrate as they finish run 2 during the Luge Doubles on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The ‘Tobys’, a German team, took the doubles luge title at the Pyeongchang Games.  They were the second-best team in the world all season, but showed up where it counts. Team USA took 10th place. The final luge competition is Feb. 15th at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge

Related Posts