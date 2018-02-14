PHOTOS: Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge

The ‘Tobys’, a German team, took the doubles luge title at the Pyeongchang Games. They were the second-best team in the world all season, but showed up where it counts. Team USA took 10th place. The final luge competition is Feb. 15th at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge
Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event