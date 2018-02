SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The head of New Mexico State University will no longer be able to hire or fire individuals.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, NMSU Board of Regents voted to strip Chancellor Garry Carruthers of hiring or firing power, months after the board decided not to extend his contract.

Moving forward, Carruthers can not hire officials for senior leadership, coaching and executive team positions.

His last day as chancellor is June 30.