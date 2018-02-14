New Mexico Supreme Court settles school funding dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— The New Mexico Supreme Court is settling questions over school funding.

This is in reference to the 2010 case involving the Zuni School District that claimed its funding was incorrectly reduced because of the state funding formula and how the state calculated federal funds.

The Supreme Court found that the state did error in reducing the district’s funding because it hadn’t yet gotten federal approval.

However, the district got more money than was actually entitled because of additional errors so it won’t be getting any extra money back.

_____________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps