New Mexico legislature reaches agreement on $6.3 billion budget

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 30-day legislative session ends Thursday at noon, and out of the 1,000 pieces of legislation proposed this year, fewer than 50 bills have made it to the governor’s desk.

Nearly all the bills on the governor’s desk are bipartisan and many relate to infrastructure. Going into the session both sides of the aisle, including the governor, outlined their agendas.

For Republicans, it was all about cracking down on crime and increasing penalties for criminals. That included an attempt to reinstate the death penalty and expand three strikes. However, in the Democratic-controlled legislature those bills hardly stood a chance.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have received push back on their attempts to fund things like early childhood education and public safety by way of using permanent funds.

Then, there’s the budget, which is the focus of the shorter session. Rep. Patty Lundstrom (D-Gallup), chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, says this year is nothing like the stress of last year over the budget shortfall and spending cuts.

“This year we had new money that we could work with. We did a lot of backfilling of agencies and working with agencies to bring them back up to where they were, and I just feel real good about this year. It’s a whole different atmosphere. We actually came in smiling everyday,” Lundstrom said.

The Senate and House just came to an agreement on the $6.3 billion budget in a conference committee.

The House rejected the Senate’s budget bill Tuesday night after an issue over how much money was being put into road funding.

Wednesday afternoon, the conference committee reached a compromise of $44 million toward state highways.

The conference also agreed on putting $55 million back into school cash balances after the legislature cut funding during last year’s budget crisis.

2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s