New Mexico legislature reaches agreement on $6.3 billion budget

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 30-day legislative session ends Thursday at noon, and out of the 1,000 pieces of legislation proposed this year, fewer than 50 bills have made it to the governor’s desk.

Nearly all the bills on the governor’s desk are bipartisan and many relate to infrastructure. Going into the session both sides of the aisle, including the governor, outlined their agendas.

For Republicans, it was all about cracking down on crime and increasing penalties for criminals. That included an attempt to reinstate the death penalty and expand three strikes. However, in the Democratic-controlled legislature those bills hardly stood a chance.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have received push back on their attempts to fund things like early childhood education and public safety by way of using permanent funds.

Then, there’s the budget, which is the focus of the shorter session. Rep. Patty Lundstrom (D-Gallup), chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, says this year is nothing like the stress of last year over the budget shortfall and spending cuts.

“This year we had new money that we could work with. We did a lot of backfilling of agencies and working with agencies to bring them back up to where they were, and I just feel real good about this year. It’s a whole different atmosphere. We actually came in smiling everyday,” Lundstrom said.

The Senate and House just came to an agreement on the $6.3 billion budget in a conference committee.

The House rejected the Senate’s budget bill Tuesday night after an issue over how much money was being put into road funding.

Wednesday afternoon, the conference committee reached a compromise of $44 million toward state highways.

The conference also agreed on putting $55 million back into school cash balances after the legislature cut funding during last year’s budget crisis.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps