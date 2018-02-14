Mother of Jeremiah Valencia to serve time for other crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— The woman accused of allowing her boyfriend to beat her son to death, will serve time for a separate crime.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, In August Jeremiah Valencia’s mother, Tracy Pena, pleaded guilty to charges related to shoplifting from Walmart then swallowing cocaine when caught.

She was sentenced to unsupervised probation, but prosecutors recently argued she violated those requirements.

A judge ruled this week she will spend the rest of her sentence, about six months, in jail.

