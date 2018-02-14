Middle school principal, vice principal on leave amid criminal investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents at Jimmy Carter Middle School say they aren’t being told the whole story. A substitute teacher has been accused of misconduct and the principal and vice principal are now on leave.

KRQE News 13 asked Albuquerque Public Schools if the decision to put those staff members on leave was related to the criminal investigation, but they wouldn’t say.

Wednesday, many parents said they didn’t receive any kind of notice from the school about the misconduct or the staff on leave. but everything they know they learned from their kids.

“There was word that a teacher got excused also for harassing one of the students not sure what teacher it was,” said parent Gabriel Rios.

“I just get home and my son’s telling me there is a teacher that is accused of… I don’t even know how to say it. Accused of doing stuff to students that come to the school and we haven’t heard anything about it,” said parent Cristal Sandoval.

Another guardian says she received a call from the school at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

“For me to talk to my students that go to that school about what was going on about what they felt or what happened,” said Peggy Hernandez.

Some of the students said they saw two staff members being escorted off the property Tuesday

Jimmy Carter Middle School has had its share of problems.

In 2010, a teacher and an educational assistant were caught on surveillance video trying to restrain a 12-year-old special ed student. The student was swung into a wall.

Then-superintendent Winston Brooks called it totally inappropriate.

Two years later, teacher Kristy Sanchez Trujillo admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old Jimmy Carter student. She was sentenced to a year of house arrest.

