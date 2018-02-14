A storm system will head toward New Mexico overnight spreading rain around the metro and snow into the northern mountains. Widespread rain is likely across the western 2/3 of the state on Thursday. The east side of the state may pick up some showers thanks to a cold front by Friday. The weekend will be relatively quiet another storm on the way Monday and Tuesday next week.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
