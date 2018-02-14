Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Haas gestures after a birdie on the first hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Haas has been released from hospital after being a passenger in a car crash which left one person dead and two injured, police in Los Angeles have said. The crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood at 6.31pm on Tuesday evening , Feb. 13, 2018, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A car that the LAPD said belonged to the actor Luke Wilson was hit by the Ferrari just before the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Legally Blonde Actor Luke Wilson and professional golfer Bill Haas were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Haas, 35, was in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. A witness said it was a head-on crash and the driver of the Ferrari, a 71-year-old man, died.

Haas was taken to a local hospital, along with a 50-year-old woman driving the BMW.

Haas and the woman were listed in serious condition.

Wilson’s SUV was grazed by the Ferrari before the fatal crash.

Wilson, 46, was driving northbound in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard when the Ferrari clipped his Toyota FJ SUV and then collided with the BMW, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Haas was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club beginning on Thursday. No word yet if he’ll be well enough to take part in the event.