Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Legally Blonde Actor Luke Wilson and professional golfer Bill Haas were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Haas, 35, was in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. A witness said it was a head-on crash and the driver of the Ferrari, a 71-year-old man, died.

Haas was taken to a local hospital, along with a 50-year-old woman driving the BMW.

Haas and the woman were listed in serious condition.

Wilson’s SUV was grazed by the Ferrari before the fatal crash.

Wilson, 46, was driving northbound in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard when the Ferrari clipped his Toyota FJ SUV and then collided with the BMW, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Haas was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club beginning on Thursday. No word yet if he’ll be well enough to take part in the event.