LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos National Laboratory will be conducting controlled explosive tests Wednesday afternoon.

The tests will start around 1 p.m. and are expected to last until 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the Santa Fe Police Department.

Residents in the area can also expect to hear a big boom.

Expect a big "boom" between 1 and 3 this afternoon… Los Alamos Labs is doing some explosives testing.. — Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) February 14, 2018