Local non-profit spreads the love with Valentines for the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Heart of Albuquerque is sharing the love by creating Valentine gifts for the homeless community.

The Heart of Albuquerque is a nonprofit organization focused on helping make the world around us a better, happier place. With the help of their tireless staff, the group organizes fundraisers, community-building events, and in-depth training sessions for volunteers. Their goal is to have a mobile shower truck on the road for local homeless individuals within the year, giving those who are disadvantaged an opportunity to reclaim dignity and self-respect in their lives.

The group welcomes donations of household items, and is working toward their goal of providing free haircuts to the homeless community.

To make a donation or for more information, visit their the HOA website.