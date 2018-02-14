Local law enforcement, first responders train in case of mass shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the wake of deadly shootings across the country, local law enforcement and first responders trained Wednesday to be prepared if one happened here.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided the training at the AFD Training Academy in southwest Albuquerque.

The course is designed to improve communication between law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services in case of a mass shooting.

“This is an opportunity for them to work together, communicate together and move together and be able to work together during an active shooter scenario,” emergency manager Richard Clark said.

The county says it is one of several courses it has brought in over the last year.

