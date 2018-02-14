Lobos avenge loss against Utah State, Mathis scores 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Mathis started shooting from three point range about the halfway point of the first half and never stopped as the Lobos defeated Utah State 78-63 Wednesday night. Mathis scored the last 11 points to close out the first half for the Lobos and had 13 points at the break. The Lobos would lead 36-34 at the half.

Utah State’s Sam Merrill made sure his team was always in the game. He came out firing in the second half to put the Utags up. Merrill had a game high 33 points on 11 of 16 shooting. The Lobos pressure defense and fast pace of the game would eventually wear the Utags down. The Lobos forced the Utags into 23 turnovers compared to only that of 9 for the Lobos.

The Lobos got 24 fast break points off of turnovers to that of 9 for the Utags. Four Lobos scored in double figures led by Anthony Mathis. Mathis scored 25 points and was 7 of 10 from the three point line. Makuach Maluach had 16 points for the Lobos. Chris McNeal and Sam Logwood had 10 points each.

The win helped the Lobos improve their Mountain West Conference record to 8-6. They are 13-14 overall. Utah State is now 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the Mountain West. The Lobos will have the weekend off and will not play again until they meet the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie Tuesday.