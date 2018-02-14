KRQE gets into the Valentine’s Day spirit with some unforgettable Latin dance moves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — KRQE’s own David Romero gets into the Valentine’s Day spirit with some unforgettable Latin dance moves!

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than through the passionate and expressive Latin dance moves that only KRQE anchor David Romero can produce. Jessica Montoya of the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival (ALDF) was on hand to conduct a mini dance performance, and promote Love Fest, a night of Latin music and dancing in one of Albuquerque’s most unique and beautiful spots. Jessica describes the event as an opportunity to come together with our community and celebrate life, and the event is also a fundraiser for the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival in August.

Love Fest will take place Wednesday night, Feb. 14 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Tablao Flamenco in Hotel Albuquerque.

All ages are welcome — it is not just for couples. Children under 15 are free. Cost is $10.

For more information, visit the ALDF website.