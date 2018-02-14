Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A storm system off to our west will continue to pump in moisture over New Mexico before eventually passing over the area tonight into Thursday. Rain and high mountain snow showers will start over the southwest mountains this afternoon before expanding further north and east overnight. Unfortunately, strong winds will also accompany this storm — expect strong to severe winds to rip across the Northeast Highlands and south-central mountains.

— HIGH WIND WATCH in effect for the south-central mountains and southwest Chavez County beginning Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning — sustained: 35-45mph / gusts: 60-65mph.

— WIND ADVISORY in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northeast Plains & Northeast Highlands beginning 11AM through 5PM (Wednesday) — sustained: 25-35mph / gusts: 40-45mph

— WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the San Juans & Tusas Mountains beginning 6PM Wednesday through 6PM Thursday for significant snow accumulation: 1″-3″ possible / greater amounts above 8000ft

THURSDAY: Rain and high mountain snow showers will expand overnight into Thursday morning making for an active start to the day. Expect on and off showers to persist through the day. Afternoon highs will be cooler than what we had midweek – expect temps to top out in the low to mid-50s in the Rio Grande Valley.

FRIDAY: A handful of showers will likely linger over southern NM Friday before clearing late night into the weekend. Expect high temperatures to be cooler — particularly over eastern NM (40s and 50s).