John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers will continue to expand across the southwest this afternoon as moisture gets drawn up ahead of the next storm. Showers will eventually reach central sections, including Albuquerque by Wednesday evening and night. As the storm approaches, some of that moisture will ride up the west and southwest facing slopes of the northern high terrain to deliver some snow there.

The storm crosses Thursday, keeping scattered to numerous showers going throughout the day. A back door cold front will drop in Thursday night. That could get some light east slope snow going, especially for the Sacramento Mountains. Expect cooler temperatures for Friday before rebounding over the weekend.