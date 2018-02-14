Gonzales drops out of New Mexico lieutenant governor’s race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Democrat Javier Gonzales is ending his current bid for higher office, saying his heart is not in the race for lieutenant governor.

Gonzales said in a statement issued Tuesday that he plans to return to the private sector once his term as Santa Fe mayor ends.

The Democratic field for lieutenant governor remains crowded. Candidates include state Sen. Howie Morales, Eagle Nest resident and teacher Jeff Carr, Dona Ana County Commissioner Billy Garrett and former House Majority Leader Rick Miera.

Santa Fe’s first openly gay mayor, Gonzales has been outspoken on immigration issues. He gained attention last year for his defiance of President Donald Trump’s executive order to revoke funding for cities that don’t fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Gonzales served previously as chairman of the state Democratic Party.