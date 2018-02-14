Former high school debate coach accused of rape to be retried

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A former Rio Grande High School debate coach accused of raping a student is expected back in court Wednesday.

This comes as prosecutors prepare to retry him for a charge the jury couldn’t agree on.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Luis Chavez in July after a 17-year-old says he assaulted him.

In January, a jury found Chavez not guilty of all charges except a charge of rape.

Last Monday, prosecutors filed paperwork to retry him and Wednesday he will be in court for a scheduling conference.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps