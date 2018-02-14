February 14th Morning Rush: Man accused of beating teen with shovel asks for trial relocation

1. A judge could decide today if the man accused of nearly beating a teen girl to death will get to present his case out of the Albuquerque area. Police say Justin Hansen attacked Brittani Marcell in her Albuquerque home in 2008. He was arrested in July, after a DNA match. Today a judge is expected to hear several motions by the defense including moving the trial out of Bernalillo County citing too much media attention would result in an unfair trial. The defense is also asking three charges be dropped arguing the statute of limitations ran out before they were filed. That’s something the state’s argued against.

2.With less than 48 hours left in this year’s legislative session, the pressure is on lawmakers to get a budget passed. Today, the house will likely take another look at a $6.3 billion annual spending bill after rejecting amendments made by the Senate. The bill includes a 2-percent pay increase for state worker and public school teachers and a 10-percent pay raise for statewide elected officials including the governor. State police, parole officers, and prison guards would get an 8-point-five percent pay boost. Leading house budget negotiators say the disagreement hinges on funding for road construction and maintenance.

3. A storm system off to our west will continue to pump in moisture over New Mexico before eventually passing over the area tonight into Thursday.

4.This morning, we have answers for those spooked out about a creepy clown in the Bosque last weekend and the answers are coming from the Pennywise impersonator himself. Everett Wilbanks says he isn’t trying to scare anyone. Turns out he was just meeting a photographer in the Bosque for a photo shoot. He made the scary costume himself and says he mostly wears it for events like Comic-Con.

5. Time to break out the pink as the Lobos are taking on the Utah State Aggies. The men’s basketball team will be wearing pink jerseys to raise awareness for breast cancer and they’re encouraging fans to wear pink too. Nearly 100 breast cancer patients and survivors will be honored during tonight’s game at 7 p.m.

Morning’s Top Stories