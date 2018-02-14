EcoArt Collective Hosts ‘Recycled Arts Fair’

Turning one man’s trash into another man’s treasure, the EcoArt Collective combines the practice of conservation with the craft of folk art. They’re hosting a trio of events in March and April of 2018. The Recycled Arts Showcase will take place at Masks y Más in Nob Hill, followed by the Recycled Art Fair at the Open Space Visitor’s Center. Lastly, the Gutierrez Hubbell House will host Art along the Rio Grande in April.

To stay up to date, visit EcoArt Collective’s Facebook Page.

