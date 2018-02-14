Domestic violence suspect taunts officers throughout SWAT standoff

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s office is reviewing a Santa Fe Police SWAT standoff in which an officer fired two shots at a domestic violence suspect and missed. The eight-hour standoff ended with Alex Maestas, 26, shot by a police beanbag, but that didn’t stop him from taunting first responders on the way to the hospital.

Santa Fe Police were called to Maestas’ home around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 near the railyards. His girlfriend accused him of domestic violence, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

Police said Maestas barricaded himself inside with a gun, which was heard going off several times in the home.

His father tried calling Maestas to get him to surrender.

“All I want to do is just talk to you, that’s it,” Maetas’ dad is heard saying in the police lapel video. “It doesn’t have to come to this, Alex.”

They finally reached him, but it was a short conversation with police.

“F*** you, b****,” Maestas said over the phone. “Come in here and you’ll see what the f*** is going on.”

Police said Maestas went in and out of the home several times but did not surrender.

During one interaction, Maestas pointed a handgun at Santa Fe Officer Luke Wakefield, who then fired his gun twice and missed Maestas, the release said.

SWAT officers surrounded the home from the ground and the roof.

“Shoot me! Shoot me! Shoot me! Shoot me!” Maestas is heard saying in the lapel video.

Moments later, a series of beanbag rounds could be heard.

According to the release, Maestas was hit by the beanbag round and taken into custody around 10 a.m, but the 26-year-old’s fight did not end there.

“Hey, you like that car right there, right? I make way more than you make, b****,” Maestas said to the fire crews treating his minor injuries. “Forty-k that’s it, that’s it? I sh*t that, homie.”

Officer Wakefield, who fired two shots at Maestas and missed, has been a police officer for five years, including three years with the Santa Fe Police Department.

According to court records, Maestas was charged with aggravated battery on a household member; aggravated assault upon a peace officer; conspiracy to shoot at a dwelling or occupied building; and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The DA’s office is reviewing the case, which is protocol.

