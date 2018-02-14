Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday on problematic ART station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on a problematic Albuquerque Rapid Transit station is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

It is one of the major issues with ART, Mayor Tim Keller laid out just days after taking office.

The problem is the Atrisco station is uneven. There is a gap between the station and the bus and it sits at an angle.

That is especially a problem for people in wheelchairs to be able to get on and off the bus safely.

Construction is supposed to fix that problem.

There will be lane closures while this work is underway. There will only be one westbound lane open during the first phase, while crews do concrete work.

Next week, ART officials say crews will work on the north side of Central.

This is just one of the problems Mayor Keller revealed in January.

He called the $135 million project a bit of a lemon saying it’s way behind schedule and that the problems could take a year to address.

Another problematic station is the one on Washington, it was built too close to the intersection making it difficult for buses to maneuver into.

Work on the Atrisco station is expected to take a few weeks.

There is no set date now for when ART service will be up and running.

There are also issues with the buses, only about half have been delivered and of those, some have safety and charging issues that need to be addressed.

