Construction is scheduled for UNM’s Taproom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Lobos might soon be able to imbibe on campus.

The University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents approved the plans for a taproom to be constructed at the Student Union Building beginning this summer.

The Board met with representatives from the Institutional Support Services Tuesday to discuss the plans for UNM Taproom and unanimously approved $650,000 for the project.

Various members of the UNM community have collaborated on this project including UNM’s Dean of Students, neighborhood associations, UNM staff council and Safety and Risk Services.

The taproom will be funded equally by UNM’s Dining & Food Services department and Chartwells, the university’s food service partner.

The SUB’s current license will be extended to include beer and wine while Chartwells will be held accountable for the enforcement of industry liquor laws.

With the approval of the Regents, the Higher Education Department will now vote on the project in March.

Completion of the UNM Taproom is set for the upcoming fall semester in August.