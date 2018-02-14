CNM joins APS for groundbreaking of new facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College and Albuquerque Public Schools will soon have a new way to get students interested in college before they graduate high school.

They held a groundbreaking Wednesday near CNM for a new college an career high school. It will also house the Native American Community Academy and Teacher Education Programs.

School officials say it will help get more students to take college courses while they’re still in high school.

“Many of us in education have known that we need to work together, that we need to create partnerships that start Pre-K and make it all the way through our doctoral programs,” CNM President Katharine Winograd said.

The four-story, 80,000-square foot building will cost $35 million. CNM and APS will split the cost.

