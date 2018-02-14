Class offers Rio Rancho residents inside look into police department

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Residents in Rio Rancho only have a couple more days left to sign up for the police department’s newest initiative aimed at getting the community involved in policing.

Have you ever wondered what goes on within a police department? Now you can find out thanks to the Rio Rancho Police Department’s latest initiative.

Approximately 20 residents and business owners will be getting a better understanding of the responsibilities that go into protecting their community.

“We want to offer an opportunity where they can interact with officers and understand we live in the community too that we are serving not only them but our families,” said Captain Ron Vigil.

The Citizen Police Academy will begin in the classroom with an overview of the department and a tour.

Throughout the 11 weeks, citizens will go through different blocks of instruction. Some of the things they will be learning about include the court system, animal control, and school resource officers.

Eventually, citizens will take the course outside of the classroom and be given a taste of the different units within the department.

They will be shown what it’s like to process a crime scene, work with the K9 Unit, or be on the SWAT Team.

“We want to give them that opportunity to kind of feel it and handle it and understand the high demands our officers go through every day,” said Captain Vigil.

They will also go on ride alongs.

The goal of the class is to develop positive relations and a better understanding and communication between police and the community. It also aims at giving more knowledgeable citizens about the police department.

The last day to apply is Friday, Feb. 16. The class will meet one night a week for three hours and is free to the public. It runs from March 1 until May 10.

If you would like to apply for the class, click here.

