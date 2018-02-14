Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office issue Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert for 3-month-old

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert for 3-month-old Annastasia Sanchez Garcia.

Annastasia was last seen leaving the Davita Healthcare Clinic near Coors NW and Quail NW with her mother Micah Leah Sanchez.

Medical professionals had concerns regarding injuries on Annastasia’a skin, and her mother Micah left the clinic after being notified of CYFD’s involvement.

Micah is not facing charges at this time but BCSO is encouraging the infants mother to leave Annastasia with a trusted family member or medical professional.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 505-288-0009 or 505-798-7000.