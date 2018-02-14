Albuquerque Fire Department responds to morning house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Fire crews put out a house fire in northwest Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

Albuquerque Fire Department says a blaze started around 5 a.m. at a duplex on Candelaria and 10th Street.

Firefighters were able to put it out in ten minutes.

One man was inside at the time but escaped without injuries.

AFD says it could’ve been much worse.

“Especially when it’s really dry like it is now, it’s really important to keep a good defensible space, keep debris, trees, and bushes down to a minimum,” said firefighter Justin Staley.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

