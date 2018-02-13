Yana Kunitskaya hopes to bring the featherweight title to team Jackson Wink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yana Kunitskaya got an opportunity that she could not pass up. When the former Invicta FC Bantamweight champ was offered an opportunity to fight for Cris Cyborg Justino’s featherweight title she said yes.

“It was a short notice fight,” said Kunitskaya. “At first I was a little bit nervous, like on first day. After I speak with team and was thinking this is like a very good chance and I’m so excited.”

Kunitskaya is hoping she has enough power to take down Cyborg. She is very excited about having Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn in her corner.

“Best coaches in the game working with me and it’s very good. I’m so excited they all will be in my corner,” said Kunitskaya.

Kunitskaya has been honing her martial arts skills since she was four years old. She had a four year break after giving birth in 2012. When coming back the native of Russia had someone recommend that she train at Jackson Wink Academy in Albuquerque. She took their advice.

Her Jackson Wink Academy teammate Holly Holm took a shot at grabbing Cyborg’s title in December, but fell short in a close battle. Holm has been helping Kunitskaya get ready for Cyborg. “Holly has been helping a lot,” said Kunitskaya. “Her fight went five rounds and was showing a lot. We saw like strong and weak parts of this fight like from Cyborg and it’s helped a lot in training.”

Kunitskaya will meet Cyborg in the octagon March 3 at UFC 222 in Las Vegas.