UNM student athletes volunteer to read to second graders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo student athletes took a break from the baseball diamond to help local students read.

The EWI Albuquerque Chapter teamed up with the Lobos to host a reading rally at Hodgin Elementary School on Tuesday.

UNM Baseball players read various books to second graders in the library. They say it was a rewarding experience.

“We have a special opportunity here being athletes at the university to give back to the community and really teach these young kids that their education is important,” baseball player Andrew Gillespie said.

After the reading session, students were given donated books and classroom supplies. The players even signed books for the kids.

