UNM Lobos baseball picked to repeat as Mountain West Champs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West released its preseason coaches poll for baseball Tuesday. The defending regular champions New Mexico Lobos are picked to repeat in 2018. “You know this team you have to be patient with because there are 20 new faces on a 35 man roster,” said Lobos Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham. “As time goes on, these guys, I don’t know what they are going to do. I know what they are going to do at the end. They are going to win a championship.”

Lobo players say they do not really pay a lot of attention to preseason polls, but they are unavoidable. “Everyone sees those things,” said Lobos pitcher Christain Tripp. “We don’t thnk about it too much. In my two years we won conference both times. We want to do that again and go further. We want to go to regionals, go to super regionals and go to Omaha.”

The Lobos got three first place votes. San Diego State finished second in the voting.

San Jose State finished in last place at seventh. Lobo players say they do not really pay a lot of attention to preseason polls. The Lobos also landed three players on the all conference team. Tripp and outfielders Danny Collier and Jared Mang got the honor.

The Lobos start the season on the road at a tournament in Arizona. They will open the season against second ranked Oregon State.

Mountain West Baseball

Preseason Coaches Poll

1st place votes

1. New Mexico (3) 31 2. San Diego State (2) 29 3. Fresno State (1) 24 4. Nevada 22 5. UNLV (1) 21 5. Air Force 11 7. San José State 9