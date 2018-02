ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Board of Regents has denied Football Coach Bob Davie’s request for an appeal of his suspension.

Last week, UNM suspended Davie after multiple investigations.

Davie is facing a 30-day suspension following claims that he’s used the “n-word” to obstructing a rape investigation involving one of his players. Davie, however, denies those allegations.

No word on when that suspension might begin.

