Trial date set for Clovis library shooting case

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Trial dates have been set for the teen accused of opening fire and killing two people in a Clovis library.

Nathaniel Jouett, 16, is accused of shooting and killing two employees at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the month-long trial is set to begin on March 18.

Jouett is being tried as an adult on first-degree murder charges.

His attorney is also asking that he be transferred from the Curry County Juvenile Detention Center to the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque.

