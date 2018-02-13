Students make Valentines for veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Elementary school students are doing their part to make sure Albuquerque veterans feel loved this Valentine’s Day.

Second graders from North Valley Academy took a trip to the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial Tuesday.

They made dozens of Valentine’s Cards for retired and active duty veterans and the school hopes it teaches children a valuable lesson.

“It’s important as an outreach so our children do understand that every single day our American servicemen and women put their lives on the line for us to secure the securities and freedoms that we take for granted,” said Elena Coca.

The veterans came by the memorial Tuesday afternoon to pick up their cards.

