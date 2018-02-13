Scholarships offered to increase awareness of distracted driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local Attorney Bert Parnall will offer financial scholarships through an essay-writing contest aimed at raising awareness of distracted driving.

Attorney Bert Parnall of Parnall Law is offering the 2018 Distracted Driving Family Plan Scholarships. A total of $5,000 in scholarship prizes will be awarded to three students in an essay contest as follows:

• First Place Prize: $2,500

• Second Place Prize: $1,500

• Third Place Prize: $1,000

The scholarships are intended to help students pursue their higher education goals while focusing attention on the dangers of distracted driving and how families can avoid distracted driving accidents. The scholarship awards will be presented in May 2018 and will be made directly to scholarship programs of the winning students.

Students are asked to submit an essay outlining a Distracted Driving Family Plan and discussing the proactive steps they can take to prevent distracted driving accidents. Essays will be judged by Parnall Law on the basis of originality and the quality of the response.

“Distracted driving is particularly prevalent among young drivers but are entirely preventable,” said Attorney Bert Parnall. Parnall

Law is committed to raising awareness of this serious public safety issue that puts everyone at risk.

“We felt one of the ways to help is assisting deserving young people attain a college education.”

The essay contest is open to all high school and college students.

The deadline for submitting an application is April 15, 2018. For more information, visit Parnall Law’s website.