Rio Rancho McDonald’s hosts fancy Valentine’s Day fundraiser

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho McDonald’s pulled out all the stops and became a fancy restaurant Tuesday evening for Valentine’s Day.

The McDonald’s on Highway 528 shared the love with the St. Felix Food Pantry for a Valentine’s Day fundraiser. One-hundred percent of the proceeds went directly to the food pantry.

The atmosphere wasn’t your typical fast food dinner. It was decked out with white linen covered tables and candlelight; even Rio Rancho’s mayor was the maitre d.

“The community is incredibly supportive. They love it. They get pampered. It’s definitely a different experience,” franchise co-owner Clementine Garza said.

Last year, the event raised more than $8,000.

