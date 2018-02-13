PHOTOS: USA hockey defeats Russia 5-0

Jocelyne Lamoureux #17 of Team USA celebrates scoring against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Team USA defeats Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0

USA’s Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s set a record when she scored twice within six seconds in the second period en route to a 5-0 win over Russia.

