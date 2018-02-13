New Mexico student-athletics can’t have “F” grades next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The body that governs New Mexico high school sports says students who received an “F” grade won’t be eligible to participate in activities and athletics next year.

The New Mexico Activities Association recently voted to make the changes requiring all student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 grade-point-average and no F grades. Students previously had been allowed one F to participate.

According to the changes, eligibility will be determined by semester grades and not six- or nine-week period grades.

Students may make-up multiple courses to attempt to gain eligibility beginning in summer 2018. Officials say the replacement classes are required to be the exact course that was listed on the official transcript.