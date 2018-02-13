Mother of murdered Nambe boy back in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— The mother of the 13-year-old Nambe boy who was murdered has been sent back to prison for another case.

Tracy Pena is accused of knowing about the abuse her son, Jeremiah Valencia was enduring at the hands of her boyfriend Thomas Ferguson but doing nothing to stop it.

According to the New Mexican, Pena was sentenced to 168 days in jail Monday for violating her probation in an unrelated evidence tampering case.

A grand jury will review the case on Thursday and a  judge will then decide if she’ll be held until trial.

