Martinez encouraged about rural infrastructure investments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez says she’s encouraged that a sweeping plan unveiled by the Trump administration calls for investments in rural infrastructure.

The two-term Republican governor was among other leaders from around the nation who met Monday with President Donald Trump.

Trump’s plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage more than $1 trillion in local and state tax dollars for new investments and repairs of crumbling roads and airports. It also calls for a streamlined permitting process to get projects going.

During her recent state of the state address, Martinez said investing more in large-scale projects that create jobs and working with partners in Mexico to build a modern manufacturing and transportation hub along the border would be important steps for the state’s economic growth.