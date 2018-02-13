Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Wet Storm Closes In

A weakening but wet storm system will move into New Mexico tomorrow night. Showers will break out over southwestern portions of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Showers will spread in central areas through the day on Thursday. Albuquerque is likely to see rain showers while high mountain regions could pick up beneficial snow. The chance for showers will last through Friday.

