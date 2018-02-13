A weakening but wet storm system will move into New Mexico tomorrow night. Showers will break out over southwestern portions of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Showers will spread in central areas through the day on Thursday. Albuquerque is likely to see rain showers while high mountain regions could pick up beneficial snow. The chance for showers will last through Friday.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event