Man arrested in connection to tire shop heist caught on video

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some very big tires were stolen from a New Mexico tire shop, and it was all caught on tape.

A manager at Forrest Tires off Highway 285 in Artesia came to work on the morning of Dec. 11 to see three men, caught on camera, stealing their tires.

“The initial video shows three individuals that we believe were involved,” said Artesia Police Commander Ricardo Huerta. “The tool that was used appears to be a large bolt cutter.”

It was just before 1 a.m. when security cams caught a dark colored SUV passing by the front of the business. Minutes later, one can see headlights pulling up. From a different angle, video shows the men hop out and get to work.

“We observed three individuals removing approximately ten tires that are worth approximately $9,000,” Commander Huerta said.

Police did not have a visible license plate, which made cracking the case a challenge, but weeks later they made a big discovery.

“We were led to an address on Clayton Street here in Artesia where officers were able to locate those stolen tires,” Commander Huerta said.

The tires weren’t the only stolen loot officers found.

“The trailer that was used in the loading the tires, was also stolen here from Artesia,” he added.

Police questioned a man at the house, 34-year-old Pedro Esquibel, and he admitted to knowing the stolen tires and trailer were on his property.

“Approximately all ten tires were located in the backyard and they were returned to the victim, which in this case was Forrest Tires,” Commander Huerta said.

Esquibel was arrested on theft charges for having the stolen goods on his property. Police are still trying to figure out who the thieves are in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Artesia Police Department at (575) 746-5000.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps