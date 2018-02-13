Man accused of beating teen with shovel asks to move location of trial

Related Coverage State responds after beating suspect requests to have charges dropped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of nearly beating an Albuquerque teen to death with a shovel wants his trial moved out of Bernalillo County.

Justin Hansen was arrested last year after DNA evidence connected him to the 2008 beating of Brittani Marcell in her Albuquerque home. She was attending Cibola High School at the time.

The story got a lot of media attention in the nearly 10 years it went unsolved. For that reason, Hansen’s attorney is asking for a change of venue.

He argues Hansen won’t get a fair trial in Albuquerque. Prosecutors have not yet responded.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps