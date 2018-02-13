Local science museum explores chemical reactions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Explora Science Museum explores the chemical reactions that occur when things are mixed and mingled, with very cool results.

Explora is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose mission is to create opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. All purchases at their store are always tax-free. Proceeds from purchases made at Ideas, the store at Explora, help fund programs and exhibits.

New at Explora! Curious Contraptions, Traveling Exhibit from the Cabaret Mechanical Theatre and Science Projects, London.

Science, art, and mechanical engineering all come into play in creating automata. These creative mechanical sculptures have been known throughout centuries to imitate life, often with a humorous twist!

Exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 17 and runs through May 20, 2018. Included with regular admission, $8 adults, $4 children (ages 1-11), $5 for ages 65+, students, military (with ID), Explora members Free.

For more information, visit Explora’s website.