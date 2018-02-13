Local performance group offers singing telegrams for Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local performance group offers personalized singing telegrams and more for Valentine’s Day.

Rumble Productions is a local performance group specializing in a cappella theatre. The group is offering singing Rumble-Grams for Valentine’s Day, proposals, anniversaries and more. Rumble also offers flash mobs and specialized love songs which will be discounted in February to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Rumble Productions supports the arts by providing a home for local performers, writers, and a cappella theatre.

for more information, visit their website.