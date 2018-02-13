Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A few spot showers will linger over far southern Colorado this morning before eventually clearing late day. Outside of those isolated showers in the northwest, mostly dry conditions and a mix of sunshine and clouds can be expected statewide. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer today compared to Monday – expect widespread 50s and 60s (near to above normal in most areas). Winds will generally be light with sustained speeds keeping to 5-15mph out of the south.

WEDNESDAY: A storm system off to our west will continue pumping moisture into our area, increasing cloud cover (and eventually, rain chances) over New Mexico. Spotty showers are favored over the far southwest late Wednesday… spreading over western, central and southern NM overnight into Thursday. Afternoon highs will come down a few degrees, although, most of us will remain above seasonal averages (ABQ: 59°).

THURSDAY: Scattered to widespread low elevation rain and high mountain snow will favor southern, western and central NM on Thursday. Expect increasing wind targeting eastern NM and slightly cooler temperatures statewide.