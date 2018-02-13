Klezmer music preview preps viewers for 16th Annual KlezmerQuerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A mini-performance of Klezmer music at KRQE whets viewers’ appetite for the 16th Annual KlezmerQuerque Festival this weekend.

The 16th Annual KlezmerQuerque is a three-day festival featuring ‘klezmer’ dance and instrumental music which is rooted in the traditional wedding ceremonies of the Eastern European Jewish people. The festival will take place from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18.

KlezmerQuerque is co-produced by Nahalat Shalom, The Nahalat Shalom Community Klezmer Band and the Yiddish dance troupe Rikud. The festival presents a wide variety of events for all ages, abilities and budgets including a free children’s dance event, concerts, dance parties, Jewish religious services, “hands-on” music and dance workshops, and lecture-presentations.

Three special guest artists known for their expertise in klezmer music, scholarship and dance will be featured at all events throughout the weekend. Henry Sapoznik, the four-time Grammy award-nominated founder of the klezmer revival will be featured playing banjo, singing in Yiddish and giving lecture-presentations. Klezmer clarinet virtuoso Margot Leverett will be performing with Mr. Sapoznik and teaching workshops. Avia Moore – dance leader, teacher, and choreographer from Toronto, Canada – will be leading dances at the parties and teaching workshops.

KlezmerQuerque will also feature music and dance by many local klezmer artists including: The Rebbe’s Orkestra, The Nahalat Shalom Community Klezmer Band, Rikud Dancers, Alavados, Di Kavene Kapelye and Beth Cohen.

Individual event prices range from free to $25, plus an all-event senior/student price of $95 and general admission for $115.

All events take place at Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW (between Candelaria & Griegos) in Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107, (505) 343-8227.

