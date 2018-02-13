John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

After seeing decent amounts of snow across the San Juans of Colorado last night, the weather will go quiet, but only for a couple of days. Expect mild and occasionally breezy conditions across New Mexico as a southwesterly flow sets up ahead of our next storm system.

The next winter storm arrives late Wednesday. Expect rain and mountain snow to develop across much of the west Wednesday evening and expand to the East on Thursday. The storm will lift out early Friday, leading to a quiet and cool start to the weekend. Expect even more storms between now and the end of the month!