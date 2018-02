ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have reopened the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the 6th Street exit.

The lanes were closed early Tuesday morning after a single car crash.

At this time it is unclear what caused the crash, however, police say the driver is expected to be okay.

