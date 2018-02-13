Fight continues over appointment of New Mexico education chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee is saying the head of the Public Education Department didn’t file the paperwork needed to stay on the job.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, State Senator Linda Lopez says PED Chief Christopher Ruszowski did not submit a questionnaire asking about taxes, conflicts of interest and a background check.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office is firing back saying he did undergo a background check, then accused the committee of stalling her nominees.

