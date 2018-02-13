Fight continues over appointment of New Mexico education chief

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee is saying the head of the Public Education Department didn’t file the paperwork needed to stay on the job.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, State Senator Linda Lopez says PED Chief Christopher Ruszowski did not submit a questionnaire asking about taxes, conflicts of interest and a background check.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office is firing back saying he did undergo a background check, then accused the committee of stalling her nominees.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s