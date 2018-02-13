February 13th Morning Rush: State Police search for sedan in Edgewood shooting

1. New Mexico State Police are looking for a person they believe witnessed the murder of Michael Pelky. Pelky was killed by a robber on Sunday who had just held up the Smith’s gas station in Edgewood. Police describe the killer as 20 to 25 years old, at least 5-foot-10, with a thin build. If you see the white sedan, please call the police. Detectives are also looking for a white pickup caught on surveillance video.

Full story: State Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Smith’s in Edgewood

2. An Albuquerque woman is sharing her heartbreaking story about the dangers of driving while distracted. Kerry Houlihan says her life was changed in a matter of seconds after being struck by a driver who was texting while driving. That driver only received a citation, while Houlihan was left with a number of injuries including her left leg severed below the knee and has to rely on her husband and a caregiver to take care of her. She wants people to realize the dangerous results of distracted driving.

Full story: Victim of distracted driving shares tragedy in hopes of saving lives

3. A few spot showers will linger over far southern Colorado this morning before eventually clearing late day. Outside of those isolated showers in the northwest, mostly dry conditions and a mix of sunshine and clouds can be expected statewide

Full story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Trial dates have been set for the teen accused of opening fire and killing two people in a Clovis library. The 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouet is accused of shooting and killing two employees of the Clovis-Carver Public Library according to the Eastern New Mexico News. The month-long trial is set to begin on March 18. The teen is being tried as an adult on first-degree murder charges. Though his attorney is asking for Jouett to be transferred to the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center, a decision hasn’t been made.

Full story: Trial date for Clovis library shooting case

5. The Albuquerque BioPark is welcoming a new addition to the animal family. Two of the Rio Grande zoo’s Cape Griffon vultures recently welcomed a new chick. It is the pair’s second to hatch at the zoo. The couple successfully raised their first chick in 2014, and it’s currently living at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Cape vultures were listed as endangered in 2015.

Full story: Rio Grande Zoo welcomes new Cape Vulture chick

Morning’s Top Stories